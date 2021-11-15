Two women stabbed in large fight in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women were stabbed in the back during a large fight on N. Court Street on Saturday, according to Rockford Police.

Both victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman, are expected to be ok after being treated at a local hospital.

Police said officers were called out to the 800 block of N. Court Street around 10:55 p.m. after receiving reports of a large fight.

The two stabbing victims arrived later at a local hospital.

No suspect descriptions were given, and no arrests have been made.