Two women stabbed in large fight in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women were stabbed in the back during a large fight on N. Court Street on Saturday, according to Rockford Police.
Both victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman, are expected to be ok after being treated at a local hospital.
Police said officers were called out to the 800 block of N. Court Street around 10:55 p.m. after receiving reports of a large fight.
The two stabbing victims arrived later at a local hospital.
No suspect descriptions were given, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.