Two women steal shoes, attack owner at Rockford sports store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
robbery generic owen_1502207885249.png

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two women stole several pairs of shoes from a sports store and hit the business owner when they attempted to stop them.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 28th at the Sports Dome store, at 916 W. Riverside Blvd, police said.

The suspects fled in a white sedan, but no descriptions of the thieves were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Rockton Garden Works

GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Rockton Sanctuary Spa & Healing Touch

Trending Stories