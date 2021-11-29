Two women steal shoes, attack owner at Rockford sports store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two women stole several pairs of shoes from a sports store and hit the business owner when they attempted to stop them.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 28th at the Sports Dome store, at 916 W. Riverside Blvd, police said.

The suspects fled in a white sedan, but no descriptions of the thieves were provided.