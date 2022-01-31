Two years of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

(WTVO) — Monday marked two years since the first COVID-19 cases were discovered in a Wisconsin hospital.

UW Health received its first patient diagnosed with COVID on Jan. 31, 2020. It was just the 12th case in the country at the time. Doctors said that the first year of the pandemic was used to develop the tools and knowledge to combat the virus while also working towards an effective vaccine.

Doctors said that they have learned a lot in that time.

“There’s so much to that we have learned, there are so many things that have been developed of that period of time,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health. “We have talked about vaccines, there’s multiple therapies that are now effective in preventing people from being hospitalized and we know so much more about this disease.”

More than nine million vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, and 60% of “Badger State” residents are fully vaccinated.