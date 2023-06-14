ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday marked two years since emergency crews battled massive flames at Rockton’s Chemtool plant.

Investigators said that a contractor hit a pipe on June 14, 2021, spilling mineral oil that caught fire. About 70 employees were working at the time, though no one was hurt.

There were dozens of explosions. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

The fire burned for several days. Everyone within one mile of the plant was forced to evacuate from their homes. The order was lifted four days later.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley filed a lawsuit against Chemtool, claiming that the company put the public’s health and welfare in danger.

A hearing is set for August.