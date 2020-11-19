Tyris Jones, shot by Rockford Police officer, now charged with murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyris Jones, the man who was shot by a Rockford Police officer last month, has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with a shooting on Furman Street in September.

Police say they were called to the 1020 block of Furman Street on September 26th, 2020, where they found 25-year-old Demalavee Macklin dead in a vehicle which had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

A second victim was in the rear of the vehicle but was not injured, police said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against Jones on November 6th after the Illinois Crime Lab was allegedly able to link him to a weapon discovered in September.

In that incident, police say deputies saw a car driving erratically and found the loaded weapon discarded in it’s path.

Jones was shot three times by a Rockford Police officer after a 9 minute pursuit on October 2nd. Jones was shot after he stopped at the intersection of Harrison and North Main and got out of his car.

Officials say the officers believed Jones had a weapon, but Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Hite Ross announced that a Boone-Winnebago County Integrity Task Force investigation into the shooting had been completed, and had now been turned over to her office for a decision on whether or not to file charges against the officer.

A warrant is currently issued for Jones.

