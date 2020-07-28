U.S. 20 between Freeport and Winnebago closed due to serious crash

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The westbound lanes of US 20 between Winnebago and Freeport have been blocked off Tuesday morning due to a serious crash.

Authorities say a flatbed truck carrying a tractor was trying to make a right turn into a residential driveway around 8:10 a.m. when it was hit by another truck, which overturned the flatbed.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for what officials say are non-life threatening conditions.

