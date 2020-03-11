U.S. Census to begin Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The nationwide Census begins tomorrow, and Rockford officials want to make sure the city gets its due.

On Thursday, March 12th, the first wave of Census notifications will be in the mail.

There are a few ways to fill out the Census, including online.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau counts every living person in the country.

Wester Wuori, Rockford’s Chief of Staff, says it’s crucial to get the most accurate count possible.

“Millions and millions of dollars in federal funding that come to the Rockford region every year are dependent on census data,” Wuori said. “So, when we don’t count everyone, we lose that funding, but we still have to provide the services.”

To fill out the Census online, follow the link included in the Census mailer.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

