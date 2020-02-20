U.S. Marshal’s Chicago training center named after slain McHenry County Deputy, Jacob Keltner

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Marshal’s training facility in Chicago now bears the name of slain McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner.

Keltner was killed while working with the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force on March 7th, while serving a warrant on Floyd Brown, of Springfield, at the Extended Stay America Hotel, 653 Clark Drive.

Brown faces a long list of charges, including the murder of a federal law enforcement officer.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories