U.S. Marshal’s Chicago training center named after slain McHenry County Deputy, Jacob Keltner

MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Marshal’s training facility in Chicago now bears the name of slain McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner.

Keltner was killed while working with the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force on March 7th, while serving a warrant on Floyd Brown, of Springfield, at the Extended Stay America Hotel, 653 Clark Drive.

Brown faces a long list of charges, including the murder of a federal law enforcement officer.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

