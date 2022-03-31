ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Marshals in Texas are credited with capturing Delaneo Love, 35, a Rockford gang member wanted for shooting a man at a Marathon Gas Station in December 2021.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station at 3299 S. Alpine Road around 10:40 p.m. on New Years’ Eve for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police discovered both the suspects and victims had left the scene.

Witnesses told police two adult men were got in a physical fight and one shot the other.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Love was charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, and Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon.

Earlier that month, Love had been arrested in a traffic stop during which he was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

He was caught in Dallas, Texas on February 26th, 2022, and has since been transported back to the Winnebago County Jail.