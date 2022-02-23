WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Sanctions against Russia are now in effect.

The sanctions freeze assets of Russian government officials and several companies. They do not freeze assets of President Vladimir Putin, but do go after those who support him.

Russia is now evacuating personnel from its embassy and consulates in Ukraine, and Ukraine is telling its citizens to get out of Russia. All of this came after Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two regions in Eastern Ukraine the he recognized as independant.

Ukraine addressed the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday morning.

“The beginning of a large scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it,” said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister. “If Russia does not get a severe, swift, and decisive response now, this will mean a total bankruptcy of the international security system and international institutions which are tasked with maintaining the global security order.”

Plans for a meeting between President Biden and Putin have been called off.