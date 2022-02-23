WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The federal government is pumping $450 million into America’s ports to try and clear up the backlog and fix the supply chain.

Administration officials hope that the new money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will help ease congestion and delays. Applications will be processed from now until May and they will be awarded in the fall.

The amounts are about double of what was awarded to ports last year, but transportation officials said that the physical infrastructure upgrades could take years to complete. However, the administration is also working on more immediate solutions.

“Pushing toward 24/7 operations, setting up things like temporary pop up container yards to clear some of the containers inland when there’s not enough room in the ports themselves,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Another effort to resolve supply chain problems is a push by the administration to produce more things domestically.