SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United States Supreme Court declined to hear a second case challenging Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, which went into effect on January 1st.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act last year, in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of more than 170 semi-automatic guns because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

The law also requires current owners of the weapons to register with the state police.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) appealed a ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court on the basis that two state court justices violated the 14th amendment by participating in the opinion.

The plaintiffs said that Justices Elizabeth Rochford and Mary Kay O’Brien should have recused themselves on the basis that they accepted campaign contributions from advocates of gun restrictions, including Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Supreme Court also declined to hear another challenge to the gun ban last month, which came from a federal appeals court in Illinois.