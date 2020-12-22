U.S. Surgeon General visits Illinois, asks residents to ‘Stay home for Christmas’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was in Illinois on Tuesday and urged residents to stay home for Christmas to prevent family members becoming sick from the coronavirus.

“Wait to gather,” Adams advised. “If you choose to meet (with people outside your own household), isolate now. Every person you come in contact with comes inside your bubble (and has the potential of spreading the disease.)”

Officials have been warning that travel and gathering with family members over the holiday could lead to a surge in coronavirus cases throughout the state and the country.

Adams was joined by Illinois Director of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in Chicago, and toured several hospitals there to witness vaccine administration.

“I’m optimistic, with these two vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) available, that we do have a finish line in sight,” Adams said. “If you see the finish line, it gives you the strength to keep going.”

Adams also said Illinois’ COVID-19 metrics were heading in the right direction, but cautioned that new infection rates “are not where we need them.”

Illinois is still operating under Gov. JB Pritzker’s Tier 3 mitigations, which forbids indoor dining service at bars and restaurants, and places limits on public gatherings.

Adams testified to the safety of the Pfizer vaccine, which he received in a televised event alongside Vice President Mike Pence last week. “I had a sore arm for a day or two, but I get that after the flu shot as well,” Adams said, also saying that he experienced no other ill side effects.

The Surgeon General said side-effects from medications are possible but rare, saying that some people have side effects from taking Tylenol.

“It’s perfectly okay to ask questions, but what’s not okay is to make a decision that is poor for yourself or others in your community,” he said.

When asked about the new version of the coronavirus that has been discovered in the UK, Adams said “It’s not clear if this is a new strain or a variant. The virus has already 20 times this year. There is no information that this variant will not respond to the vaccines.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 116 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 15 – December 21, 2020 is 7.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity

from December 15 – December 21, 2020 is 9.0%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.4% (9.6% yesterday)

Boone: 15.5% (16.1% yesterday)

Carroll: 6.1% (6.7 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 11.6% (12.4% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 7.4% (8.7% yesterday)

Lee: 4.3% (5.2% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.4% (11.2% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.9% (7.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8% (8.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 10% (9.9% yesterday)

