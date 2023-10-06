BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of United Auto Workers 1268 held a rally outside the idled Belvidere Assembly Plant in hopes of sending a message of support to striking union members.

Local workers are still hoping Stellantis will bring a new product to the plant.

The workers said their show of support was in favor of better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

“If we’re going to send a message to [Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares], [it is] ‘hey, we’re here, we’re ready to work. We’re ready to work, put a product in here.’ If it’s to our UAW brothers and sisters, ‘thank you for what you’re doing for us, the sacrifices that you guys are doing for us, we appreciate it.’ That’s why these guys are showing up,” said Matt Frantzen, president of Local 1268.

The local union has around 1,200 members who have been scattered across the country after the plant was idled.

National UAW President Shawn Fain declared a strike against the Detroit Three automakers’ assembly plants starting on September 14th after the current contract expired. The strike has since expanded to more facilities across the U.S.