Uber and Walgreens partner to get Illinois Uber drivers the COVID vaccine

(KTVI) — Illinois Uber drivers can expect to receive a code Friday to book their COVID vaccination at a nearby Walgreens.

Uber and Walgreens have partnered to make sure all eligible drivers and delivery people in Illinois have the opportunity to receive the COVID vaccine.

The state of Illinois has categorized app-based drivers and delivery people as essential workers for COVID vaccine access.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Uber drivers and delivery people have been essential — getting medical staff to their jobs, delivering food, and helping get their cities moving again,” said Carrol Chang, head of driver operations for the U.S. & Canada, Uber. “We are pleased that Illinois has recognized this and given them priority access to the vaccine and now through our partnership with Walgreens, it will be easier for them to book a vaccination appointment.”