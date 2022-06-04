(WTVO) — Those who have ever left something behind in their Uber are not alone.

The ride sharing company has released its “Lost and Found Index,” with the most common and unusual things left behind. Phones and wallets topped the list, but other items might not be as easily guessed.

Tater tots, a fingernail, 500 grams of caviar, a bucket of slime and a live brown tortoise were all left behind. A lot of retainers were also forgotten, just like in the middle school cafeteria. Uber said that more than 40 riders lost their c-pap machines.

The most forgetful city was Austin, Texas.