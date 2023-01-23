A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with snow removal contractors, is launching in Rockford this week.

The system works similarly to rideshare or delivery services like UberEats or Grubhub, by allowing homeowners to ask for snow removal on the app. Local vendors are able to bid on the job.

According to a press release, “Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.



“Once a vendor has completed the service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments,” GreenPal said.

The company’s co-founder, Gene Caballero, said, “After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Rockford find reliable, safe, and local snow removal.”

The company also connects homeowners to lawncare services in the summer months.



The GreenPal app is available on the App Store or Play Store.