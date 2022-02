FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Uber is expanding its reach into the stateline.

The ride share company is now operating in Stephenson, eastern Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties. That includes the City of Freeport.

The app based service is now looking for drivers for both Uber and Uber Eats. Residents can find more information about those jobs on Uber’s website or app.

Freeport city leaders said that the new options will help create a more connected and accessible community.