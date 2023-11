ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A University of Illinois student in Rockford was injured Tuesday in a chemical explosion.

According to authorities, Rockford HAZMAT crews responded to the University of Illinois at Chicago Health Sciences Campus at 1601 Parkview Avenue before 6 p.m.

The university said a student was working with acid in a container when it exploded.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, investigators said.

The student was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.