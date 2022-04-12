ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Ukraine church with ties to Rockford was bombed last month.

The church is located in Bogdanovka. Rockford’s sister church, and volunteers from the city, help build it in 2013. The pastor there is now speaking out. He said that it is his faith keeping him strong in the face of danger.

“On the 8th of March, 40 tanks, Russian tanks, entered the village, and these tanks entered the village and they occupied the village very quickly,” said Pastor Valery Lubchenko with his translator Nadia.

Lubchenko said that Bogdanovka, the town where his church is, was under attack in a matter of seconds.

“At that time when they got to the village, they were cruel enough that they were shooting people on the streets and people were so shocked and some people were evacuating in the cars, so they just started shooting in the cars,” Lubchenko said.

The church became a shelter, but the people were still not safe from Russian troops.

“Of course the very first day they came to the church because it was full of people in the basement, and they said, ‘what are you doing here? what is your names,'” Lubchenko said. “They checked their names and they said ‘you should stay here, if you try to escape, if you try to evacuate, we will kill you right away.'”

Everyone evacuated and the church was bombed not long after. No one inside was hurt. Lubchenko said that his faith continues to guide him through the hardships.

“The spirit of god does not give us fear,” Lubchenko said. “That verse really kept me through all these days.”

The pastor said that they do plan to rebuild and will welcome any volunteers to help. A full list of donations for the church can be found on the Rockford Area Christian Ukraine Relief Effort’s Facebook page.