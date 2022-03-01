ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Watching the bombs fall and refuges run in Ukraine is tough enough not knowing the people affected, but for a woman living in Rockford, the Russian invasion is much more personal.

Helen Buhai, a Ukrainian resident who recently moved to Rockford, said that she still can not believe what she is seeing. Place from her childhood are destroyed and her family is searching for safety. All of her family and friends are still in Ukraine, some hiding at bomb shelters in Kyiv.

She said that Russian troops are closing in and making it impossible for those loved ones to leave the city.

“I read on the internet that Putin would announce something, and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness, no,'” Buhai said.

That is the moment Buhai realized her family could be in danger.

“In one hour my mom texted me, ‘I heard four or five very strange noises and it’s not fireworks,’ and I called her like, ‘mom it’s war – was just began,'” Buhai said.

Buhai left Kyiv in 2016 to study in the United States, graduating from Rockford University. Her family and friends are all still there.

“So my mom, she’s hiding in a bomb shelter the last six days, so once a day she can goes to the grocery store, brings the food home, cooks something at home and brings the food to the bomb shelter,” she said.

She is now waiting for updates as Russian troops continue the attack on her country. Facetiming her friend, she asked if its is safe for them to leave.

“She sent me a video from her house where she can see these power stations clearly,” Buhai said. “Oh my gosh, they bombed it so badly so the night was almost like a day. It was like so light and the windows were like trembling and people were so scared.”

Buhai worries that her once beautiful home will soon be gone.

“When they start to bomb places you used to live, first time you could not believe it at all,” she said. “You’re looking at this like, ‘this is my playground when I used to play when I was a kid.'”

She said being away from her family at this time is the hardest part.

“Of course I want to support my mom who is alone right now, and of course I understand that all the people are scared, but I know that my parents are glad that I’m here because they’re like, ‘oh she’s not here, she’s safe,’ but I feel so bad,” she said.

Buhai is now praying for peace and her family’s safety. She has a few ways that people can help support Ukraine. Residents can create a custom gift list on Amazon, send parcels to Ukraine through Meest and donate to Help Ukraine Together.