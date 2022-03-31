BOGDANOVKA, Ukraine (WTVO) — Five weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rockford’s First Covenant Church says one of its sister church’s satellite churches has been heavily damaged by shelling.

First Covenant’s Pastor Peter Dibley shared the news on Thursday.

Bogdanovka is a few hours south of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The church was started by First Covenant’s sister church in Kalinovka. First Covenant helped with the 3-year construction of the sister church beginning in 1990, and representatives for both churches have made a number of in-person trips across the Atlantic.

Rockford has been a Sister City with Brovary since 1995, after a soccer team from Kyiv visited Rockford. Rockford volunteers visited Brovary and built two playgrounds there.