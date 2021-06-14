Underage drunk driver crashes into utility pole, Sam’s Pizza in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Monday around 1:10 a.m., Rockford police officers were called to the intersection of Charles and Washington Streets for a reported traffic crash.

When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a sedan struck a fire hydrant, utility pole, Sam’s Pizza, and a commercial gas meter near the business.

20-year-old Edgar Vigen was behind the wheel, according to police. Vigen was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Passenger 19-year-old Jason Padro of Poplar Grove was also arrested for Resisting a Police Officer.