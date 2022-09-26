CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois.

The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help people escape slavery.

A new business now sits on that land, but people wanted to spread the knowledge they have gained as this unspoken chapter in history unfolded.

“We feel it’s time to share with the public as best we can because the history we have behind it,” said Ronald Gaines, owner of Chicago’s Finest Marina.

The National Park Service added the farm site to the “Network to Freedom Program” in 2019, officially recognizing it as an Underground Railroad station.