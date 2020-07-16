Unemployment in Illinois down slightly, still tops the national average

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO/AP) — Illinois’ unemployment rate dropped to 14.6% in June, which is still much higher than the national average of 11.1%.

Industries that did see jobs increase are the hospitality, trade, transportation, utilities, education and health service industries.

June’s numbers are up over 10.5% from the same time last year.

Conversely, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 8.5% in June.

That good news came Thursday as Democratic lawmakers released proposals to remove obstacles and broaden access to unemployment benefits and Gov. Tony Evers’ administration temporarily reassigned 100 state workers to help address a backlog in claims.

The Department of Workforce Development has struggled to process the claims of everyone seeking unemployment. Currently about 141,000 people were awaiting payments.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was far down from the state’s high of 13.6% in April. Wisconsin added 99,300 private sector jobs in June.

It was the 17th consecutive week that nationally, jobless claims surpassed 1 million. Prior to the pandemic, just 200,000 people sought unemployment assistance in a typical week.

The government’s small business loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, will stop taking applications Aug. 8. More than $500 billion has already been loaned, and more than half of small companies that got loans say they have spent all the money, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. Nearly a quarter say they have laid off workers or expect to do so once the funds run out.

And an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits provided by the federal government on top of regular aid from the states will expire this month, unless replaced or extended. Those funds, along with the $1,200 relief checks sent out in April, enabled millions of Americans to stay current on housing costs and bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

