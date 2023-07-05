BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Upcoming negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and automakers could decide whether Belvidere’s idled Stellantis plant will play a part in America’s EV future.

Detroit’s legacy automakers are set to head into meetings with the UAW in mid-July to expand an expiring four-year contract.

According to Reuters, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis have all said they have to reduce labor costs and overhaul existing facilities to build electric vehicles (EVs) to keep up with non-union automakers, such as Tesla.

The Belvidere Assembly Plant was idled in February, leaving roughly 1,300 employees in limbo, waiting to be transferred to another factory or hoping that the state will persuade Stellantis to retrofit the factory to produce EVs.

Stellantis announced it would be spending $155 million to produce electric vehicle drive motors at three Indiana plants.

During a speech in Chicago last week, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would invest $2 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate EV production.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said the company is “looking for a solution” for the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

Tavares said that the high costs of making electric vehicles at the plant made it difficult to keep it open, according to Reuters.

The CEO said that making the EVs at the plant would be “40% more expensive” than combustion vehicles. It would mean changing the automaker’s production footprint, according to Tavares.

Illinois has been trying to incentivize EV manufacturers to build in the state, by expanding tax credits for auto manufacturers.

Stellantis said Illinois has purchased 170 acres of land next to the idled Belvidere plant, but that has not been confirmed by state officials.

The assembly plant was built in the 60s. Twelve different vehicles were made in Belvidere throughout the years, including the Neon and most recently the Jeep Cherokee.

Chrysler employed more than 4,000 workers in the 80s, which dropped to around 3,200 in the early 90s.

Fiat and Chrysler merged in 2009. Stellantis was formed in January 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and French company Groupe PSA.

Stellantis is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.