United Center to become FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site, provide 6,000 doses per day

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Center is set to become a mass vaccination center on March 10th, with the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are scheduled to hold a media briefing at the United Center at 11:30 a.m. CST.

Construction at the site is already underway.

Once it opens, the site will be open to eligible residents from every part of the state, the governor’s office announced Friday. Appointments will be necessary for a vaccination, and seniors will have first access to register.

The site will be managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in support of the National Guard-run vaccination sites throughout the state. The vaccine supply will be provided directly from the federal government, and not taken out of the state or city’s allotment.

“The United Center is one of the best locations for vaccinating large numbers of people in America: it’s easy to get to, is in the midst of a medically underserved community, can handle large crowds and is well known to everyone in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to FEMA, the United Center is just our most recent among a growing number of state-supported mass vaccination location for residents. To date, the Illinois National Guard has launched 15 state-supported sites, including locations in Springfield, Rockford, Carbondale and Metro East – and that’s on top of mass vax sites operated by our 97 local health departments. I am deeply grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for working closely with us to bring on this high-capacity site, and I’m particularly proud that we’ve worked together to prioritize seniors in this process, moving us that much closer to putting this pandemic to an end.”

The United Center was selected by the Biden administration in coordination with state, county and city partners.