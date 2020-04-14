United Way accepting applications for 2nd round of emergency grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Way of Rock River Valley raised about $550,000 to help food pantries and health care facilities, and now they’re accepting applications for a second round of grants.

The Emerging Need funds will go toward housing in the second round, according to United Way president, Paul Logli.

“People might be able to slide by, the first month, without a rent payment, but landlords are going to start getting really concerned if it goes into a second month,” Logli said. “I believe rent assistance will be a bigger item. I think medical assistance will be a bigger item. We want to keep people sheltered, and we want to keep people fed.”

The deadline to submit a grant request to to the United Way is May 1st.

