United Way awards $129k in grants to Rockford non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Way awarded $129,000 in grants to organizations struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The funds were awarded to the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, the Discovery Center Museum, Rosecrance, and the YMCA of the Rock River Valley.

Funds will be used to address academic and social-emotional needs of Stateline middle schoolers in the wake of the pandemic.

