United Way building Strong Neighborhood House in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Way of the Rock River Valley broke ground Thursday on a brand new Strong Neighborhood House in Machesney Park.

The house, on Marie Avenue, will offer programs and resources to “improve the quality of life for families and kids,” according to the United Way.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Loves Park Police Departments will have officers who work at the house throughout the day.

United Way President and CEO Paul Logli says the program is about making community improvements through togetherness.

“Something about living in society today is that we don’t always get to know our neighbors very well,” Logli said. “If we can bring people together, and form associations, we can get more accomplished then what we can do by ourselves.”

The Marie Avenue house will be the United Way’s third Strong Neighborhood House, but the first outside of Rockford.

Work on the property is expected to be completed by October.

