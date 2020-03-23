1  of  2
United Way fundraising to help with COVID-19 response

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — United Way Blackhawk Region is setting up a COVID-19 Action Fund to help nonprofits working with communities impacted by the coronavirus.

There are three ways to donate:

•Visit LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 and click on the DONATE button
•Text GiveCovid to 41444
•Checks made payable to: United Way Blackhawk Region Action Fund, PO Box 2780, Janesville, WI 53547-2780

