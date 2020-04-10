United Way of Rock River Valley develops a COVID-19 Emergency Fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During these tough times, many Stateline non-profits are finding themselves strapped for cash as they work to help those deeply impacted by COVID-19.

But relief from United Way of Rock River Valley could mean money will soon be coming their way.

“We feel like it’s the non-profits who really know people the best, who know the needs the best and who can most efficiently get the money out and in the hands of people in the form of services,” said Linda Sandquist, Vice President, United Way of Rock River Valley.

United Way of Rock River Valley started it’s COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund as a way to support local non-profits who are helping people fill the most basic needs.

“Our priority is funding them, so that they can help people on the ground. Right now, we just don’t have enough money to be able to fund people’s operating costs,”said Sanquist.

Sandquist says the fund currently has close to $500,000. However $250,000 of that will be awarded to Stateline non-profits in the form of grants. Crusader Community Health is one of those groups hoping to benefit.

“Pretty sure that in these difficult times, people will have to make difficult choices between putting food on their tables and getting their medications that they desperately need,” said Kathy Olson, Vice President of Development, Crusader Community Health.

United Way has received applications from more than 40 organizations that means not every non-profit will be awarded a grant.

A second round of grant applications is being accepted right now, the deadline to apply is May 1st.

