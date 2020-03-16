United Way opens 211 assistance hotline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Way says its 211 hotline is open for anyone in need of resources during the coronavirus outbreak.

The non-profit organization says it has 500 people on hand to answer phones.

The hotline will help people with things like rent assistance, food, utility assistance and childcare.

There are also counselors available to help anyone feeling anxious or scared.

United Way of Rock River Valley President Linda Sandquist said, “An 88 year old woman, who is isolated in her house and was very scared about what was going on, and she called 211 and was able to talk to somebody and just get it out, have a conversation and felt a lot better.”

United Way is asking any agencies that can help to contact them to make sure an up-to-date list of resources is available.

