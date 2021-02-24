United Way president Paul Logli announces retirement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way President and CEO Paul Logli announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Logli has been with the United Way of Rock River Valley since 2008.

Most recently, Logli oversaw United Way’s launch of Move the Middle – an initiative that addresses the unique needs of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and continues UWRRV’s long-running commitment to ensuring children have the support they need to succeed in school.

Prior to joining the United Way, Logli was a circuit court judge, and before that served 21 years as Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

He is considered the founder of the Carrie Lynn Children’s Advocacy Center and is a Charter Board Member of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“It has been an honor to serve the community as United Way CEO,” said Logli. “I truly believe that our community is stronger because of United Way and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of an organization that has served the community for more than one hundred years.”

Logli plans to retire on June 30th. A search is on for his successor.