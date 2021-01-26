United Way to issue over $100k in grants for Janesville services

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Stateline non-profit is providing COVID-19 relief dollars.

United Way’s Blackhawk Region will issue five rounds of grants totaling over $103,000 for health and human services providers impacted by the pandemic.

It’s a part of the COVID-19 Action Fund. Agencies receiving the award include Latino Services Providers Coalition, Family Promise of Greater Beloit, and Head Start.

Organizers say financial assistance will allow the programs to continue serving the Janesville area.

“We know this crisis is impacting nonprofits in many ways, including an increased demand for services, lost revenue due to closures and cancellations, declines in volunteerism, as well as other unanticipated challenges. The very groups we rely upon to provide critical services are understaffed, under resourced, and may not be able to respond in the way our communities need them to,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.

Anyone interested in making a gift of any size to United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund, please visit LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 or text “GiveCovid” to 41444.