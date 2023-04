BOSTON, Mass. (WTVO) — A University of Illinois alumni captured first place in the Boston Marathon’s women’s wheelchair division.

Susannah Scaroni finished in almost one hour and 45 minutes, despite having to stop to fix a loose wheel in the middle of the race. That was five minutes faster than the next woman.

Scaroni has won the Chicago, LA and New York Marathons before, but this was her first win in Boston.