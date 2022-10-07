CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Researchers have developed a new tool to help track the use of lethal force in police-involved shootings in Illinois.

The new SPOTLITE database, os Systematic Policing Oversight Through Lethal Force Incident Tracking Environment, developed by the University of Illinois, aims to improve accountability in police departments for officer encounters that result in death.

The online system, launched Friday, breaks down statistics in all Illinois counties, showing the number of times lethal force has been used between 2014 and 2021, including any incident when police use firearms.

Researchers say SPOTLITE will show communities how and when lethal force is used “in ways that can improve officer safety, can inform best practices for use of force policies, and also to improve the effectiveness of training programs designed to help law enforcement to exercise judgment in appropriate ways in these encounters,” according to SPOTLITE researcher, Scott Althaus.