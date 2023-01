CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois said that it will not ban TikTok, for now.

Dozens of American colleges and universities are preventing students from accessing TikTok on campus internet.

U.S. Intelligence officials view the app as a national security threat, saying that it could be mining user data.

“U of I” said that it is monitoring the situation. A campus spokesperson said in a statement that the school “reserves the right to act” if TikTok threatens campus cybersecurity.