University of Illinois requires students, faculty to get COVID-19 tests twice a week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois released its back to class plan on Monday, which requires on-campus students and staff to receive two tests for coronavirus each week to remain on campus.

In addition, U of I says students, staff, and faculty visiting the campus to pick something up will be required to show proof that the test results were received within the past four days to be admitted.

“We are a university that is privileged to be home to some of the world’s leading minds on COVID-19 safety, testing and procedures. If we all do our part, we believe we have the ability to achieve our missions,” said U of I Chancellor Robert Jones in a letter sent Monday.

“I sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to make decisions and take actions to maximize the safety of our students, faculty, staff and greater community,”

