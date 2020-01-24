University of Illinois screening students for coronavirus after case appears in Texas A&M

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois is taking steps to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The U of I health center started screening students with any respiratory infections for the virus.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, China last month. Seventeen people have died so far, and hundreds have been sickened.

The first case in the U.S. was reported in Washington state earlier this week.

The virus causes pneumonia, but doesn’t respond to antibiotics.

Coronavirus can be spread through an infected person’s coughing and sneezing.

On Thursday, a case of the virus was detected at Texas A&M University.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories