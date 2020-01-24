University of Illinois screening students for coronavirus after case appears in Texas A&M

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois is taking steps to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The U of I health center started screening students with any respiratory infections for the virus.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, China last month. Seventeen people have died so far, and hundreds have been sickened.

The first case in the U.S. was reported in Washington state earlier this week.

The virus causes pneumonia, but doesn’t respond to antibiotics.

Coronavirus can be spread through an infected person’s coughing and sneezing.

On Thursday, a case of the virus was detected at Texas A&M University.

