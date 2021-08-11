University of Wisconsin Milwaukee offers discounted tuition for Illinois students

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee announced Wednesday it would be offering discounted tuition to students from Illinois.

The change comes after Illinois dropped out of the Midwest Student Exchange Program (MSEP) last month.

Illinois students who start at UWM during the 2022-23 academic year will pay 150% of the in-state resident rate. That’s equivalent to what they would have paid under the MSEP. This group of Illinois students also will remain eligible for the reduced tuition rate for the duration of their time at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

“We are pleased with the UW Board of Regents support that ensures incoming Illinois residents can continue to enjoy a tuition rate equal to the MSEP rate,” UWM Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Kay Eilers said. “The goal was to make UW-Milwaukee an affordable option for a larger group of students.”

UWM says it will use this year to further study options for Illinois students entering after the 2022-23 year.