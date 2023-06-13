MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin’s legislature plans to cut an estimated $32 million in funding for the University of Wisconsin system.

The cuts target the university system’s diversity initiatives, which Republican lawmakers have argued are not showing benefits and heighten racial tensions.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the top Republican in a majority-red assembly, said Tuesday he wants all funding used for diversity initiatives to be cut.

“I want the university to grow and succeed,” Vos told The Associated Press. “But if they are obsessed with spending all the scarce dollars that they have on programs that are clearly divisive and offer little public good, I don’t know why we’d want to support that.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers criticized the planned cuts in a Tuesday press release.

“These cuts will be disastrous for our UW System,” Evers said in the statement. “Almost certainly causing cuts to campuses and critical programs statewide, and will only hurt our kids, our state’s economy, and our state’s workforce in the process.”

The Legislature is expected to complete its budget plan by the end of June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.