ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local high school students need the community’s help to draw attention to some of the areas most vulnerable.

Rockford Lutheran is collecting unopened cans of food. The cans will be used to create a “can-struction” exhibition. Some specific brands and sizes are needed for student’s designs. The cans will be donated to Carpenter’s Place once complete.

The non-profit is a day shelter that serves breakfast and lunch to guests.

“We’re very excited, especially that young people in our community can do something hands-on to imagine how we can serve the homeless, how we can serve our unhoused brothers and sisters,” said Paula Sentovich, director of community engagement at Carpenter’s Place. “They’re doing something concrete and they’re the future of our society and we’re so excited.”

Cans can be dropped of at Rockford Lutheran High School, 3411 N. Alpine Rd., by March 4. The school office is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents must push the doorbell at the Day Entrance.