UPDATE: 122 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Rock County Jail outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A second round of COVID-19 testing at the Rock County Jail reveals 122 of the inmates have tested positive for the virus.

According to the sheriff’s office, 106 out of 271 inmates were retested after previously being exposed to someone with a positive result within their unit. Of those tests, 36 came back positive, with 5 tests pending.

The jail previously reported that 86 inmates were positive with the disease, on December 11th, bringing the total to 122.

Six staff members also tested positive, with 17 tests pending.

The jail says it is “in continuous contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of our staff and inmate population.”

