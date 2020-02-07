3 Beloit officers won’t face charges in deadly December shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – On Friday, the Rock County District Attorney laid out the details in the death of Montay Penning, who was shot and killed by Beloit police officers in December.

According to police, a Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop 23-year-old Montay Penning, of Janesville, in a reportedly stolen vehicle in the area of Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive around 11:24 a.m on December 10, 2019.

The deputy reported hearing shots fired in the incident, during which he pursued the suspect vehicle.

Police say Penning ultimately ran on foot into the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue, at which time Beloit Police Officers John McMahon, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan, and Det. Nathan Adams joined in the chase.

According to the Rock County District Attorney, Penning ignored multiple commands to drop his weapon, and pointed a weapon at police in the back yard of a home on Harrison Avenue.

The three pursuing Beloit officers opened fire on Penning, firing a total of 22 rounds.

Penning was hit 3 times: twice in the chest and once in the arm. He was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 12:25 p.m. The medical examiner says the cause of death was “firearm related trauma.”

Ballistics tests later showed that the gun used by Penning had been fired in eight other shooting incidents, according to authorities.

No officers were injured in the incident.

McMahon, Flanagan, and Adams, were placed on administrative leave following the incident.

McMahon is a 29 year veteran of the police department, Flanagan, 19 years and Adams, 14 years.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations reviewed the evidence and found that the officers acted lawfully in the shooting, and no charges will be filed against them.

