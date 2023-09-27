ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have located the tan Toyota Camry involved in a September 14 hit-and-run that left a 61-year-old cyclist in critical condition.

The crash occurred on E. State Street, near OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center around 8:26 a.m. Police said that a 1997-1999 tan Toyota Camry hit the cyclist and fled.

Photos of the vehicle, which reportedly suffered heavy damage to its windshield, were released by Rockford Police, who asked the public for assistance in locating the Camry.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

On Wednesday, police announced the vehicle had been located in Minnesota. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information concerning the car or driver is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.