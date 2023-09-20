DENTON COUNTY, Texas (WTVO) — The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has released a mugshot of Aaron Ezra Cole II, 23, who allegedly killed his mother, Buffalo Grove resident Nichelle Cole, 51, in a Texas hotel room on Monday.

Investigations began after a man contacted 911 around 11:50 p.m. to report a woman screaming at a Tru by Hilton hotel, according to The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Police responded to the hotel, located about 20 miles north of Fort Worth, and attempted to enter a suspected room. Cole II allegedly opened the room’s door slightly before quickly closing and deadbolting it shut, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Officers forced entry into the room and discovered Nichelle Cole lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding. Life-saving measures were performed, however Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cole II was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on charges of murder and giving false or fictitious information. He is currently held on $1,000,000 bond.