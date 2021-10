JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After a month of being missing, 18-year-old Dashun Wheeler has been found and returned home safely.

Janesville police said that on September 5th, Wheeler was reported missing by family after not having contact with them for a month.

Wheeler’s friends said that they had not seen him for several weeks before he was reported missing.

The police haven’t released any more information on how Wheeler was found and made it home.