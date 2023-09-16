ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A male cyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle near E. State Street and Arnold Avenue Friday morning.

According to Rockford Police, the adult man was biking near OSF Saint Anthony Hospital when he was struck by an “older model tan Toyota Camry.”

Police responded to the scene around 8:48 a.m. A mangled bicycle was seen in the westbound lanes of E. State Street, but police did not comment on the extent of the injuries the cyclist suffered at the time.

The Camry’s driver reportedly fled the scene following the collision. Police are asking the public to look out for the car, which “should have damage to the driver’s side windshield.”