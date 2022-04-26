OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 55-year-old Mt. Morris man was killed in an accident involving a school bus on IL Route 2 on Monday.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff, Dirk Miller was driving southbound on Route 2 in the 5800 block when he crossed the center line and struck the bus and another vehicle.

Miller was transported to Swedish American Hospital where he died.

The Dixon school bus driver, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to KSB Hospital for minor injuries. Another passenger of the bus, a 34-year-old Dixon woman, was also taken to the hospital with what police said were minor injuries.

A child on the bus was released to a family member uninjured, police said.

The driver of the 3rd vehicle, a 22-year-old Rockford woman, was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, and her two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for observation.

Police say the accident is under investigation.